Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,864 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-51)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov


August 12, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross #81981 was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.

Ross walked out of CCC-O on June 27, 2022. He started his sentence on March 31, 2015. Ross was sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on charges out of Lancaster County that include third offense shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.  He has a tentative release date of January 5, 2025.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.