2022-08-17 14:04:56.22 $50,000 Scratchers Win a 'Godsend' for Truck Driver

2022-08-17 14:04:56.22

A truck driver’s change of plans led to a $50,000 win on a Missouri Lottery “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket.

The winner explained he was heading to Texas when he had to delay his trip. He ended up waiting at Pilot Travel Centers, 700 S. State Route J in Peculiar, where he purchased several Scratchers tickets.

“I was sitting at the truck stop with the other drivers and scratched the ‘Bonus Spot’ at the top of the ‘Millionaire Blowout’ Scratchers ticket first,” he recalled. “It said $10,000.”

“I do not have a poker face at all!” he laughed. “So when I saw the $10,000, the first thing I did was shut my mouth. Then I stood up and walked out of the truck stop, back to my truck and closed the curtains.”

The prizes kept coming as he scratched the ticket until he had uncovered $50,000 in prizes.

"I've always been a godly person," he shared. “This really did happen. It was godsent.”

He plans to use some of the winnings to celebrate his and his wife’s anniversary.

“Millionaire Blowout” is the first $50 Scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery. The game currently offers over $243.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three top prizes of $5 million and 16 $1 million prizes.

