2022-08-17 14:59:04.54 Jefferson City Break Time Sells Their First Jackpot-Winning Ticket

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at Break Time, 3000 W. Truman Blvd. in Jefferson City, was the sole ticket to match all five winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 to win the $55,000 jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 1, 3, 8, 9 and 29.

– While a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold there in November 2020, it marks the store’s first Show Me Cash jackpot-winning ticket. 

In all, Show Me Cash jackpot prizes have been won 14 times on tickets purchased in Jefferson City, with an average prize of more than $140,000.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $75,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Cole County won more than $16.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $3.3 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

