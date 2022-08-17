2022-08-17 15:11:11.683 Pub Patrons Split $100,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Submit Release
A pair of Missouri Lottery players shared a $100,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize won on a ticket purchased at Lindenwood Pub, 138 N. Kingshighway, in St. Charles.

Their ticket matched all five winning numbers – 3, 11, 12, 13 and 25 – drawn on Aug. 3.

Lindenwood Pub will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $75,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $18.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

