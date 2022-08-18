LPS Industries Deploys State-of-the-Art Pouch-Making Machine
Mamata Vega 610-Plus Enhances LPS Flexible Packaging CapabilityMOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPS Industries, Moonachie NJ, (www.lpsind.com), a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer, has deployed the Mamata Vega 610-Plus pouch-making machine at its factory. This new pouch machine adds another state-of-the-art capability to produce pouches for the food, pet food and industrial markets.
Paul Harencak, Vice-President of LPS Industries, stated, “LPS Industries has been a leader in flexible packaging for more than 60 years. The deployment of the 2-lane Mamata Vega 610-Plus will help us maintain our leadership position for years to come.
He added, “With the addition of the new multi-layer pouching machine we have more options to fulfill your needs, whether you are looking for a flat bottom pouch, a three-sided gusseted bag, or a stand-up gusseted pouch.”
Mamata’s Vegaplus Pouch Systems are available in working widths of 410 mm (16”), 610 mm (24”), 820 mm (32”) and 1020 mm (40”).
Harencak stated, “The Vegaplus pouch systems are perhaps the most versatile in the world. LPS Industries selected the Vega 610-Plus version because it handles sizes that are most popular with our clientele.”
Mamata pouch-making systems offer users the flexibility to make pouches from un-supported co-ex films, pouches with separate top and bottom printed film with registration control, and pouches with full bleed print without print plate brake.
Its modular design allows freedom to adapt to differing conversion needs and process laminated and co-extruded films with equal ease. The servo technology used to achieve and enhance processing advantages, especially in two areas of tension control and real seal time controls makes it unique.
Converting capabilities include: 3 side seal pouches, zipper pouches, stand-up pouches with single film as well as separate insert bottom gusseted with print registration control, retort pouches with notch-less rounded corners, side gusseted zipper pouches, flat bottom pouches and more
Harencak concluded, “LPS Industries is dedicated to utilizing the best, most advanced technology as we pursue our objectives of making better packaging products that deliver for our clients, their consumers, and the environment. The Vega 610-Plus allows us to expand our product offerings.”
About LPS Industries
LPS Industries LLC, a woman-owned family business, is a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified flexible packaging manufacturer and converter with a distinguished history of providing creative solutions for its customers for over 60 years. With cost-effective products in flexible packaging, hazardous material packaging, shipping envelopes and supplies, and industrial bags and envelopes, LPS Industries can meet the need of most any packaging requirement. LPS Industries is a diversified manufacturer and leader in the flexible packaging industry providing packaging solutions to many market segments such as medical, food, transportation, electronics, and agriculture. For more information, visit our website at www.lpsind.com
