Miami’s Chef Amina Ly Takes on Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in Food Network’s “Alex vs America”

Food Network logo

Chef Amina fires up the competition in this week’s “Alex vs French” episode airing Sunday, August 21

It’s an honor to be invited to share my passion for French cuisine with the world on Food Network”
— Chef Amina Ly
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Amina Ly, a master culinary chef in Miami, is appearing on "Alex V vs America" this week to showcase her deep knowledge and expertise in French cuisine and attempt to take down French-trained chef, Alex Guarnaschelli. The “Alex vs French” episode airs on Sunday, August 21 at 9pm EST.

Chef Amina welcomes the public to join her viewing party from 8pm to 10pm at Cafe Creme, located at 750 NE 125th Street in North Miami. The viewing party will feature a delectable Parisian influenced menu and cocktails especially crafted by Chef Amina. Opportunities for interviews are available.

Chef Amina is known for her travels and european adventures as chef de cuisine. Cooking fabulous dishes for celebrities and dignitaries on luxury yachts and in five-star kitchens across the globe.

After exploring Miami during a yachting visit, Chef Amina planted her roots in the sunny South Florida city and embarked on a new restaurant venture, Coté Gourmet, a sophisticated French eatery that she elevated from a two-star to a five-star restaurant.

“It’s an honor to be invited to share my passion for French cuisine with the world on Food Network,” said Chef Amina Ly. “French gastronomy is rooted in deep history, and my studies and formal culinary training in the country have truly shaped my endeavors as a chef. The diversity and style of dishes is what attracted me to the country’s fare, and I’m excited to showcase my talents in this week’s episode.”

Chef Amina is currently the Executive Chef at Café Crème Miami. She also offers a variety of culinary services in Miami, including serving as a personal chef for individual clients and consultant for hospitality groups, cooking lessons for foodies of all ages, meal prep services featuring a variety of delicious and easy recipes, and catering for events of all sizes.

For more information, visit https://chefaminaly.com and https://linktr.ee/chefamina_ly
 
Miami's Chef Amina Ly Takes on Chef Alex Guarnaschelli in Food Network's "Alex vs America"

