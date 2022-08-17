Working Visit of Her Excellency Dr Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 17-21 August 2022

Her Excellency Dr Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will be in Singapore for a Working Visit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Singapore’s recognition of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

Minister Turković will meet Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann on 18 August 2022, and call on President Halimah Yacob on 19 August 2022. Minister Turković is accompanied by the BiH Ambassador to Singapore Mr Mehmed Halilovic and officials from the BiH Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She will depart Singapore on 21 August 2022.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 AUGUST 2022