Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,860 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit of Her Excellency Dr Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 17-21 August 2022

Her Excellency Dr Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, will be in Singapore for a Working Visit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Singapore’s recognition of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

 

Minister Turković will meet Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development Sim Ann on 18 August 2022, and call on President Halimah Yacob on 19 August 2022. Minister Turković is accompanied by the BiH Ambassador to Singapore Mr Mehmed Halilovic and officials from the BiH Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She will depart Singapore on 21 August 2022.

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 AUGUST 2022

You just read:

Working Visit of Her Excellency Dr Bisera Turković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 17-21 August 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.