Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister For Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Batam, Republic of Indonesia, 18 August to 19 August 2022

Minister in the Prime Ministers Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit Batam in Riau Islands (KEPRI) Province, Republic of Indonesia, from 18 to 19 August 2022.

 

Minister Maliki will meet KEPRI Governor Ansar Ahmad, Batam Mayor and concurrent Chairman of BP Batam Muhammad Rudi, as well as other prominent personalities in Batam.

 

In addition, Minister Maliki will attend the Singapore National Day Reception hosted by the Singapore Consulate-General in Batam as the Guest-of-Honour.

 

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 AUGUST 2022

