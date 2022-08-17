Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

TEXAS, August 17 - August 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure our law enforcement partners across the state are able to protect our children, teachers, and schools as the new school year begins," said Governor Abbott. “These new funds will give law enforcement officers expanded access to training for active shooter scenarios, as well as critical protective equipment. I encourage all eligible law enforcement agencies and local government entities to apply for this additional funding as we work together to keep all Texans safe.”

ALERRT is designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events. The ALERRT training is provided by veteran first responders with proven experience in active attack response and has served more than 200,000 first responders across the nation. Throughout Texas this summer, ALERRT has trained more than 3,000 officers, delivered dozens of classes, and is in the process of scheduling more than 100 classes in the coming months.

Applications for ALERRT travel assistance are open to independent school districts, institutions of higher education, units of local government, and other educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers. Only after receiving confirmation of registration for an ALERRT course may applications for assistance be submitted. The final date to submit and certify an application is August 31, 2023.

Applications for grant funding to equip peace officers with bullet-resistant shields may be submitted by independent school districts, units of local government, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other educational institutions that operate law enforcement agencies employing peace officers. The final date to submit and certify an application for priority consideration is September 16, 2022. Additional application periods may be opened as funding permits. All peace officers provided with a grant-funded ballistic shield must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT training within the past 24 months or committed to attend within the next 24 months.

Law enforcement agencies and local units of government that are interested in learning more about the program can view the funding announcements here.

The Governor's PSO administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans. For more information on PSO's programs and operations, visit the Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office website.

