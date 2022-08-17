MEDIA ADVISORY: Peer review workshop for spotted seatrout stock assessment scheduled

MOREHEAD CITY

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a spotted seatrout stock assessment peer review workshop Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at the Courtyard by Marriott, 5046 Henderson Dr., Jacksonville.

Discussions are scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The workshop is open to the public to observe the peer review process in person, but public comment will not be accepted.

At any point during the workshop, the meeting may close to the public and division staff to allow the peer reviewers to deliberate and draft their report. The meeting may also close to the public for the stock assessment workgroup to address outstanding tasks which include confidential data.

A stock assessment is a scientific analysis that uses information gathered from commercial and recreational fisheries, data from scientific sampling and observations, and fish biology to determine the abundance of a fish population and, when possible, predict future trends of stock abundance.

A peer review is an evaluation of scientific work by independent, unbiased experts. A fisheries stock assessment peer review evaluates the validity of data used, the appropriateness of the assessment model used, and the rationale of any assumptions used to determine if the stock assessment provides the best available science and is adequate for use in fisheries management. Peer review scientists have not been involved in or had input into the development of the stock assessment and have no stake in the outcome.

Opening the workshop to the public allows for improved communication and public understanding of fisheries stock assessments.