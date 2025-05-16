NCDEQ Secretary, local and state representatives tour Masonboro Island Reserve on N.C. Coastal Reserve’s “Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve” tour

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve, a program of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management, hosted its fourth stop on the “Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve” Tour on May 16 at the Masonboro Island Reserve in Wilmington. The tour began with brief remarks by NCDEQ Secretary Reid Wilson, DCM Division Director Tancred Miller, UNCW Center for Marine Science (CMS) Executive Director Ken Halanych and William “Bill” Raney, Masonboro Island Reserve Local Advisory Committee member in the CMS lobby. Also in attendance was state Representative Ted Davis. The speaking program was followed by a guided boat tour, with a stop at the Masonboro Island Reserve for a short walk on the site’s nature trail.

“Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve” is a multi-year campaign to raise awareness of the N.C. Coastal Reserve and the role the 10 Coastal Reserve sites and programs play in protecting the state’s coastal resources now and into the future. The campaign, which runs through 2026, will involve invited guests visiting sites throughout the coast to learn more about the ecosystems they protect and the critical work happening at the sites.

The May 16 event highlighted how the Masonboro Island Reserve serves the residents and visitors to N.C. through its science and monitoring, delivery of information to educate and inform decision making, and providing natural buffers to waves and storms enhancing community resilience. The Reserve's protected areas improve the quality of life for all residents and visitors by providing public access to coastal areas, essential habitat for fisheries and wildlife, and a cleaner and healthier environment.

The Division also celebrated the 40th anniversary of N.C.’s National Estuarine Research Reserve this year, designated by the state and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to protect special places including the Masonboro Island Reserve. This designation inspired the state to later create the umbrella N.C. Coastal Reserve.

Key remarks:

“The Masonboro Island Reserve and our other Coastal Reserve locations are great places to hike, swim, paddle, learn, and relax. Here, people from all over can connect and recharge with nature, all while boosting tourism and our local economy,” said Reid Wilson, NCDEQ Secretary. “It’s critical that we restore and protect coastal habitats, and I’m proud that our state is a national leader in these efforts. Thanks to our partners, volunteers, commission and advisory committee members, and community leaders who help to preserve these coastal lands and waters for current and future generations.”

“Across our sites and through our stewardship, research, education, and training programs, our work is incumbent on the range of partnerships we foster to accomplish the exciting and challenging work of coastal management,” said Rebecca Ellin, N.C. Coastal Reserve Program Manager. “A special thanks to each of you who we work with to accomplish our mission. It is our hope that today provides the opportunity to connect and reconnect with this special place, the Masonboro Island Reserve, and with the people and work of many who protect it now and into the future.”

“Thanks to each of you for taking the time to recognize the value of the state and federal investments into this and other Coastal Reserve sites in North Carolina. Those investments ensure that our precious coastal resources are protected for our enjoyment today and will be here for future generations of residents and visitors,” said Division Director Tancred Miller. “It is with thanks to the vision of former leaders that we have these resources protected today, and to an ongoing commitment to that vision by today’s leaders, including you all gathered here today, that these treasures will remain unspoiled for tomorrow.”

“The CMS and Reserve have a long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership that supports both programs’ missions of research and education. The Masonboro Island Reserve is located directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from CMS, and co-location of office and lab space and joint staffing have facilitated these collaborations,” said Ken Halanych, UNCW CMS Executive Director. “UNCW’s Marine Quest program has integrated Reserve-collected environmental data into academic curricula which helps students apply theoretical concepts to real-world environmental events. UNCW’s Research Hatchery Operations team partners with the Reserve to support continuous water quality monitoring at the CMS pier which helps Hatchery staff monitor source water quality for life support systems and supports numerous ongoing research projects in the UNCW Research Sanctuary. This partnership helps grow our coastal workforce.”

“The Masonboro Island Reserve stands as a remarkable example of coastal preservation, scientific stewardship, and community partnership. The designation of Masonboro Island as part of the N.C. National Estuarine Research Reserve was pivotal - ensuring that Masonboro Island would be preserved in its natural state, protected from unchecked development, and made available for long-term scientific study,” said Bill Raney, Masonboro Island Reserve Local Advisory Committee member. “But just as vital as formal protection has been the ongoing and enthusiastic support from the local community. In times of increasing environmental challenges - rising seas, stronger storms, and pressures from population growth - Masonboro Island stands as a symbol of what can be achieved when science, policy, and local voices come together. It is not just a protected area on a map, it is a living classroom, a sanctuary for wildlife, and a testament to the enduring power of community stewardship.”

The reserve program in North Carolina started 40 years ago with the designation of the N.C. National Estuarine Research Reserve in 1985 via a federal-state partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Estuarine Research Reserve System and the Division of Coastal Management.

The N.C. National Estuarine Research Reserve designation provided an inspirational model for the state to protect additional habitat areas. In 1989, the General Assembly amended the Coastal Area Management Act to formally establish the N.C. Coastal Reserve which includes the N.C. National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Masonboro Island Reserve is 5,653 acres and is 8.4-mile-long undisturbed barrier island with a range of back barrier island habitats. The site includes 10 different habitat types, with the majority of its acreage comprised of marsh and tidal flats. The diverse habitats are home to species of concern and threatened species such as loggerhead and green sea turtles, American oystercatcher, black skimmers, Wilson’s plovers, least terns and diamondback terrapins. The Masonboro Island Reserve is also a Dedicated State Nature Preserve because of its biodiversity, its high-quality habitats and the rare species they support.

The next stop on the Discover the N.C. Coastal Reserve Tour is tentatively scheduled for fall 2025.

