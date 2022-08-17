Work on Winslow Hill Project in Elk County Wraps Up

Benezette, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that the local Winslow Hill Road (T-520) project in Elk County wrapped up earlier this week.

Work began in April on the 5.6 mile project, with activity including roadway widening and reconstruction, improvements of roadway shoulders to enhance pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail.

The $2.8 million project will enhance safety for residents and tourists—particularly during elk viewing season. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the contractor on this local project. Project updates can be found at Winslow Hill Road (pa.gov).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 or mfannin@pa.gov

# # #





