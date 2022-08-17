Traffic Switch for the Route 22 Interchanges Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, PA, will switch traffic patterns Wednesday, August 24, on the project to rehabilitation several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny townships in Cambria County.

On Wednesday, the contractor will be switching traffic patterns for traffic on Routes 2014 and Route 1036 at the Lake Rowena Interchange with Route 22. Traffic will travel on the newly constructed lanes.



Delays will occur on Wednesday while the traffic pattern change takes place. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction vehicles. Work is weather dependent.



This multi-year project involves minor drainage work, concrete patching, and thin lift asphalt overlay on the Gallitzin, Munster and Lake Rowena interchanges and drainage work and milling and paving on the West Ebensburg interchange. Additionally, the existing concrete roadway on Route 1036 and 2014 (Rowena Interchange), will be removed and new PCCP will be constructed along with S-40080 expansion dam replacement and sub structure repairs. Thin lift overlay will occur at multiple locations on Route 22 between West Ebensburg and Gallitzin, where overhead structures are present.



Work for the 2022 construction season will wrap at the end of November, while all work on this $6.5 million project is expected to be completed by July 2023.



Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101



