Interstate 70 Overnight Single Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of work currently occurring on Interstate 70 near the Ginger Hill / Bentleyville Interchange (Exit 32). This work began on Monday, August 15 and will continue until mid-September, weather dependent.

The restrictions will be in place Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is currently occurring in the eastbound passing lanes approximately one-half mile east of Exit 32. The restrictions are in place to allow crews to perform work on the concrete joints.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

