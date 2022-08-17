3:30 PM Update: I-80 WB remains closed in Turbot Twp. The backlog has been cleared and westbound traffic continues to be detoured using I-180 west and Route 220 south. This is a correcCrash Closes Interstate 80 WB in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

3:30 PM Update: I-80 WB remains closed in Turbot Twp. The backlog has been cleared and westbound traffic continues to be detoured using I-180 west and Route 220 south. This is a corrected detour from original email below.







Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised both lanes on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are close due to an overturned tractor trailer.



Westbound traffic is being detoured off Exit 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180 west to Route 220 north.



The roadway is expected to be closed until early evening. Motorist should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

