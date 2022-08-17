Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov

RUSSIA, August 17 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The heads of government discussed urgent issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation and progress in the implementation of joint projects. They focused on increasing integration cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov also discussed preparations for the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for 25-26 August in Cholpon-Ata.