2022-08-15 13:25:35.213 Quick Pick Ticket Leads to $174,000 Show Me Cash Win

While at Wayside Route 66 Deli, 3302 Highway 100 in Villa Ridge, a Missouri Lottery player decided to pick up a Quick Pick ticket for the July 29 Show Me Cash drawing.

“I went back and checked the ticket at the store,” the player explained. “And it said ‘Claim at Lottery Office,’ so I knew it must be a big winner.”

Unsure of the numbers drawn, he rushed home and looked it up at MOLottery.com.

“I saw that I had matched five of five numbers!” he said.

The jackpot that night was $348,000 with the winning numbers of 14, 18, 23, 36 and 38. Another ticket – which was sold at Kum & Go, 1313 W. Battlefield St. in Springfield – also matched the five numbers drawn, making each of the winning tickets worth half the jackpot amount, or $174,000.

As for what he plans to do with the money, the player shared he had just purchased a new truck and will use the winnings to pay it off.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $65,000.

In FY21, players in Franklin County won more than $28.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $2.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county, including East Central College and Four Rivers Career Center.