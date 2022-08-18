Brave Girls end 1st U.S. Tour on a high note in Los Angeles
A review of Brave Girls 1st U.S. Tour finale in Los Angeles and background comeback storyLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave Girls have ended their 1st U.S. Tour performing live to a packed house at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. It was the culmination of a 2-week tour that began on the East Coast with shows in Philadelphia and New York, went South to Miami and Atlanta, then across the country to Chicago, Dallas, and Denver, before heading West to San Francisco & L.A.
The 4-member Kpop girl group whose following has soared worldwide were delighted to meet and perform for their U.S. fanbase. In what’s been called “the greatest comeback in Kpop History”, Brave Girls went from being on the verge of disbandment in early 2021 to No.1 with their hit-song Rollin’ - all with the help of a viral YouTube video of them performing for a very enthusiastic Korean Military. Brave Girls member Yujeong had just moved out of her dorm with Yuna when she said: "nothing we do will work out, because nothing the four of us have done has worked out so far".
After the fan video of Rollin’ went viral, the song that had been originally released in 2017 climbed the music charts and achieved the rare feat of a Kpop "All Kill" - being No.1 on all 6 major charts. They also received their first ever music show awards wins and Brave Girls became the feel-good story of a year in which Covid had still shut down most of the world. Four women who were past their music prime in Kpop years (approaching their 30s) had gone from obscurity and near-extinction to becoming one of the most popular groups with major TV appearances on entertainment shows like Queendom 2 & SNL Korea, commercials for brand names like Pepsi, and a host of fashion/lifestyle products endorsement deals. In fact, Brave Girls are now an official Ambassador for the Korean Tourism industry!
Their Los Angeles show began with an introduction video being played on the giant screen behind them that would provide a colorful backdrop throughout the show. The girls took the stage to rambunctious applause to perform their opening set, kicking off with their last single Thank You and We Ride, before taking some time to introduce themselves and thank everyone for their support. The girls had (seemingly) saved the best for last - or maybe just grown in confidence and got better as their U.S. Tour progressed - and they looked & sounded amazing! And despite having to wear masks, the audience was quite vocal - as they stood in their seats cheering and singing along with phones held high to capture the highlights.
Feeding off the crowd Brave Girls gave a great tour finale performance with electric energy; from Yuna smiling & gliding across the stage effortlessly like a fairy princess in a very cute black outfit; to Eunji’s poised and stylish performances with her long brown-red hair flowing and skin glowing in her black shorts & top accented with a long scarf; to Minyoung showing off her vocal pro-es as one of the best (& underrated) lead vocalists in Kpop strutting the stage as a “blonde diva" in a form-fitting black-&-white polka-dot dress that accentuated her lovely figure. And then there was Yujeong, a woman whose Squirtle-like smile has captivated many hearts - bringing joy with her fun (comedic) facial expressions as she sang, rapped & danced the night away.
The girls went through their 1st set moving from their older mid-tempo Don’t Meet & Do You Know to the newer upbeat disco-influenced Love Is Gone & Fever from their last 2 mini-albums, before taking a breather to do some Tour Q&A's. In a funny moment, Yujeong & Minyoung were asked about what kind of concept they would like to do for U.S. audiences in the future and answered that they seem to want "sexy". And indeed, there are louder cheers when the girls do something "sexier" on-stage like in Hi Heels, I think they did a pretty good job of keeping things classy & understated while injecting just enough “sassy” dance moves to keep those who came for that happy.
The 2nd half of the show kicked off with the Reggae rhythms of Easily followed by the fun-loving favorite Help Me with its adorable choreography, before the “sexy” crowd-pleasing Hi Heels. The Summer Queens then let down for the dance-party grooves of Chi Mat Ba Ram & Pool Party and The Ebell was absolutely rockin’ as fans sang, moved & grooved along in their seats to Brave Sound’s infectious beats & melodies. I hadn’t had this much fun in ages and it looked like the girls were having a good time - enjoying it all as much as we did. And then the song that started it all and everyone had waited for - Rollin'. It was amazing to watch as the crowd sang “Ro-Ro-Rollin - hey, Ro-Ro-Rollin - hey” along with their Beautiful, Resilient, Adorable, Victorious & Entertaining Brave Girls, in a beautiful unison that epitomizes the special relationship between K-pop Artists and their Fans, a relationship of one-ness.
And before we knew it the girls were about to enter their 3 song encore. But before doing so, they took some time to share some final thoughts & feelings while catching their breath. In a beautifully poignant moment, lead singer Minyoung was overcome by emotions and she reminded people of how they were on the verge of breaking. And as she looked out at a packed house of (paying) fans, she had to turn her back for a few moments to compose herself. I can only imagine how she felt looking out and seeing a room packed full of appreciative U.S. fans, many of whom don't speak a lick of Korean, showering them with so much love & support. The girls' then wrapped up a memorable night with Whistle, Red Sun & Summer by Myself before a VVIP hi-touch experience where fans got to hi-five members and say a few words as they leave on a high note.
Eric Michael Cap
GOLD STREET
+1 818-570-3752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Other