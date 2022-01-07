Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,881 in the last 365 days.

Purpose-Driven Goal Planning for Entrepreneurs

Eric Michael Cap - Goal Planning Workshop

Gold Street Goal Planning Workshop

Eric Michael Cap - Goal Planning Course Workshop

Gold Street Goal Planning Workshop

Eric Michael Cap - Goal Planning Course

Gold Street Goal Planning Course

Goal planning workshops & coaching for faith-based creative entrepreneurs

Create & Multiply, Inspire, Integrity, Faith, Family, Freedom…this is what drives & defines us.”
— Eric Michael Cap @ GOLD STREET
BURBANK, CA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Street today announced new goal planning course workshops, coaching & membership packages for faith-based creatives and entrepreneurs. Many entrepreneurs and small business owners start the new year with fresh goals and resolutions, but “life” and the day-to-day details of running a business can easily leave them stuck in the same place feeling frustrated & alone.

“Start with the end in mind by determining your values & vision for the next 5-10 years.”

While many entrepreneurs set goals for the year ahead, Eric’s approach is grounded in “starting with the end in mind.” By taking his clients through exercises that start with long-term goals and funneling them down to shorter-term ones, they are more able to identify their key priorities, allowing them to set goals that are more aligned with their values, and aid them in creating a life they love. For entrepreneurs who need both coaching and creative agency services, Gold Street is launching a “hybrid” membership offering done-for-you & done-with-you options to help you start, grow &/or scale your business.

"Our core values and 5-10 year vision & goals determine what we say Yes or No to now.”

Building values and mission-driven businesses has become increasingly popular, and where Eric is able to lend unique value is by basing his coaching & creative services on Christian values for faith-driven entrepreneurs. By relating biblical verses and lessons to entrepreneurship, Eric helps Christian creatives and entrepreneurs ground their work in stewardship.

“Create & Multiply, Inspire, Integrity, Faith, Family, Freedom…this is what drives & defines us.”

The Gold Street Goal Planning Workshop will take place on Saturday, January 15th from 9am-1pm, with a bonus break-out session from 1:30-3:30pm available for those wanting to dive deeper into their action plans. A “Gold” package with a 1:1 Coaching session & Productivity Course access can also be purchased. Those unable to attend online can purchase the workshop as a course anytime and access all worksheets & materials.

To learn more about Gold Street’s faith-driven Content, Coaching, and Creative + Marketing Agency services, please visit GoldStreet.net/.

About Gold Street

Gold Street is a Media Content & Marketing Agency that specializes in purpose-driven production & storytelling. Eric Michael Cap, Founder & CEO, has over 2 decades of experience creating content & campaigns that drive engagement and deliver results.

Media Contact: Catherine Giese
Communications & Social Media Dir.
GOLD STREET | Eric Michael Cap
Catherine@GoldStreet.net 818-570-3752

Eric Michael Cap
GOLD STREET
+1 818-570-3752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

Productivity for Creative Entrepreneurs (Promo)

You just read:

Purpose-Driven Goal Planning for Entrepreneurs

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.