Purpose-Driven Goal Planning for Entrepreneurs
Goal planning workshops & coaching for faith-based creative entrepreneurs
Create & Multiply, Inspire, Integrity, Faith, Family, Freedom…this is what drives & defines us.”BURBANK, CA, USA, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Street today announced new goal planning course workshops, coaching & membership packages for faith-based creatives and entrepreneurs. Many entrepreneurs and small business owners start the new year with fresh goals and resolutions, but “life” and the day-to-day details of running a business can easily leave them stuck in the same place feeling frustrated & alone.
— Eric Michael Cap @ GOLD STREET
“Start with the end in mind by determining your values & vision for the next 5-10 years.”
While many entrepreneurs set goals for the year ahead, Eric’s approach is grounded in “starting with the end in mind.” By taking his clients through exercises that start with long-term goals and funneling them down to shorter-term ones, they are more able to identify their key priorities, allowing them to set goals that are more aligned with their values, and aid them in creating a life they love. For entrepreneurs who need both coaching and creative agency services, Gold Street is launching a “hybrid” membership offering done-for-you & done-with-you options to help you start, grow &/or scale your business.
"Our core values and 5-10 year vision & goals determine what we say Yes or No to now.”
Building values and mission-driven businesses has become increasingly popular, and where Eric is able to lend unique value is by basing his coaching & creative services on Christian values for faith-driven entrepreneurs. By relating biblical verses and lessons to entrepreneurship, Eric helps Christian creatives and entrepreneurs ground their work in stewardship.
“Create & Multiply, Inspire, Integrity, Faith, Family, Freedom…this is what drives & defines us.”
The Gold Street Goal Planning Workshop will take place on Saturday, January 15th from 9am-1pm, with a bonus break-out session from 1:30-3:30pm available for those wanting to dive deeper into their action plans. A “Gold” package with a 1:1 Coaching session & Productivity Course access can also be purchased. Those unable to attend online can purchase the workshop as a course anytime and access all worksheets & materials.
To learn more about Gold Street’s faith-driven Content, Coaching, and Creative + Marketing Agency services, please visit GoldStreet.net/.
About Gold Street
Gold Street is a Media Content & Marketing Agency that specializes in purpose-driven production & storytelling. Eric Michael Cap, Founder & CEO, has over 2 decades of experience creating content & campaigns that drive engagement and deliver results.
Media Contact: Catherine Giese
Communications & Social Media Dir.
GOLD STREET | Eric Michael Cap
Catherine@GoldStreet.net 818-570-3752
Eric Michael Cap
GOLD STREET
+1 818-570-3752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Productivity for Creative Entrepreneurs (Promo)