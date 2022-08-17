- Back-to-school child care resources available for families

SALT LAKE CITY (August 17, 2022) — With school back in session, many families are looking for new or different child care options. The state’s careaboutchildcare.utah.gov website can help families make informed choices about care and identify providers that best fit their needs.

“We want families to know they have options,” said Rebecca Banner, director of the Office of Child Care within the Department of Workforce Services. “Using careaboutchildcare.utah.gov gives families all of the tools and filters to find exactly the kind of care they need.”

In addition to finding care based on geographic location, age of child and cost, parents can search for after-school programs, family care providers and other specialized programs to help fill in the after-school gaps. The site also has information about financial assistance options and providers that accept subsidies.

All of the providers on the Care About Childcare tool are licensed through the Department of Health and Human Services, and meet health and safety requirements. Search for care and learn about other child care resources at careaboutchildcare.utah.gov.