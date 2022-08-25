Spectrum EEO Professional Services Offers Retirees a Chance to Investigate a New Career

Spectrum EEO Professional Services Spectrum EEO Spectrum EEO Professional Services Counselor's Report

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leader, Spectrum EEO Professional Services opens the door of opportunity for retirees who are looking for a second career. After years of working and punching the clock, now seasoned once employees can become their own boss as a certified Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Investigator. By learning a new profession from Spectrum EEO Professional Services, savvy seniors can add to their income by working right from the comfort of their home. No more driving to the job and getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic jams, instead just walk over to the computer and click on.

In a recent article in howstuffworks.com it reported, “Call it a ‛second act’ or an ‛encore’ career, but the fact is millions of retirees are veering from the expected retirement routine — golf, garden, rinse, and repeat — and launching a second career in their 60s, 70s and even 80s.”

Spectrum EEO Professional Services is self-described as a privately owned company specializing in Equal Opportunity Employment (EEO) related training, Federal sector EEO Investigations, and other related services. Their elite team consists of a dynamic community of highly trained and experienced EEO professionals dedicated to serving the needs of their clients and delivering the highest quality work products.

Enrollees can earn their EEO certification online. The training is affordable and allows students to pay for each module separately. Participants work at their own pace and can start the process immediately. Upon completion and receiving certification, they then have the keys to start a fresh new career with endless possibilities leading to financial freedom. During their 32-hour EEO Investigator Training, students will learn the best practices for developing affidavits, conducting investigative interviews, and writing reports of investigations. Equal Employment Opportunity Investigators apply practical tools and techniques to investigate theories of discrimination.

Equal Employment Opportunity Investigators are a support to federal and state agencies and are expected to deliver high-quality work, therefore certain skills are mandatory, such as:

• Reading: Must be comfortable reading many documents and evidence, including case file and witness statements.

• Writing: Must be proficient in business writing and adherence to investigator standards taught in training.

• Other: Attention to detail and good analytical skills.

In addition, all Equal Employment Opportunity Investigators must have access to a computer, phone, and mailbox for correspondence.

For more information on becoming a certified EEO Investigator, please contact Jay Christian at

phone: 800-362-4810 or Email: support@spectrumeeo.com or visit Website: www.spectrumeeo.com.

