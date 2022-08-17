Airway Clearance System Market Is Likely To Unfold Lucrative Business: Opportunity And Analysis, Forecast 2019–2026

The Airway clearance system market size is expected to reach $922 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive analyzes of the fastest-growing Airway Clearance System Market provide insights that help stakeholders identify opportunities and challenges. The markets of 2022 could be another significant year for Airway Clearance System. This report provides insight into the company’s activities and financial condition (a company profile is required if you wish to raise capital or attract investors), recent developments (mergers and acquisitions), and recent SWOT analyses. This report focuses on the Airway Clearance System market over the 2026 assessment period.

The global airway clearance system market size was valued at $652 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $922 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

“The growth of the airway clearance system market is due to the surge in respiratory disorders across the globe.”

Airway clearance is a therapy are used for loosening the mucus in patients suffering from respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis and others. Major increase in the incidence of respiratory disorders all-inclusive has led to an increased demand of these devices. For instance, according to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), around 300 million people across the world suffer from asthma every year. Further, COPD, was the 3rd leading cause for death, led to the death of 3 million people in 2017. Moreover, for treating these disorders, a variety of airway clearance systems have been introduced in the market, such as positive expiratory pressure (PEP), high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO. However, the positive expiratory pressure (PEP)is the most effective treatment option as compared to the other methods.

Significant increase in prevalence of cystic fibrosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the globe is the major factor driving the airway clearance system market growth. For instance, U.S. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, more than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the country. Further, the major factors leading the airway clearance system market growth are increasing concerns of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and emphysema, and rising incidence of respiratory diseases caused due to cigarette consumption. The growth of the airway clearance system market would be boosted due to increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in the use of homecare devices in healthcare industry, and rapid adoption of advanced medical solutions. Currently, most of healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases experts prefer a combination of a drug and a device, owing to its fast and effective outcome. However, the factors such as high cost correlated with the airway clearance systems and side effects occurring due to their excessive usage may hamper the airway clearance system market growth

Key Players Mentioned in the Airway Clearance System Market Research Report: Allergan plc, Dymedso Inc., Electromed Inc., Ltd., General Physiotherapy Inc Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., International Biophysical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Monaghan Medical Corporation, Inc., and PARI GmbH, Thayer Medical

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Airway Clearance System report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the positive expiratory pressure (PEP) segment accounted for the highest market share of 27% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 44% in 2018.

By application, neuromuscular segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

