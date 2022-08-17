Route 40 Surface Improvement Work Extended

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to update motorists on surface improvement work on Route 40 in South Union Township, Fayette County. Milling and paving operations are currently underway and anticipated to continue until the end of August, weather and operational dependent.

Motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours on Route 40 both east and westbound between Main Street (Route 40/2040) Exit and the Walnut Hill Exit during the operations.

Crews from Tresco Paving Corporation will be performing milling and paving operations as part of a Surface Improvement Project which includes multiple routes throughout Fayette County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

