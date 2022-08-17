Route 3029 Jacobs Creek Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 3029 (Jacobs Creek Road) located in Smithton Borough, Westmoreland County.

The closure will be located on 2nd Street near Stoney’s Brewery and will begin on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m. and will open on Thursday, August 25 at 7 p.m.

The closure will be in place to allow CSX crews to complete maintenance work on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 3029 (2nd Street), Route 981 and Route 3033 (Jacobs Creek/Stahl Road).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

