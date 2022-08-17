Construction Continues in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that construction continues on the intersection improvement project at the intersection of Route 405 (Water Street) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County.



Traffic Update

On Friday, August 19, Water Street will be opened to traffic. The long-term detour will be lifted once the roadway is open.



Week of August 21

On Sunday, August 21 through Friday, August 26, work will begin at the intersection of Water Street and Main Street. Work includes new drainage and inlets on Main Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.

For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

