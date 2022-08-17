Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,655 in the last 365 days.

Construction Continues in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that construction continues on the intersection improvement project at the intersection of Route 405 (Water Street) and Route 2014 (Main Street) in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County.

Traffic Update
On Friday, August 19, Water Street will be opened to traffic. The long-term detour will be lifted once the roadway is open.
 
Week of August 21
On Sunday, August 21 through Friday, August 26, work will begin at the intersection of Water Street and Main Street. Work includes new drainage and inlets on Main Street. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM, weather permitting.
For more information on this project including maps of the detours and construction area visit: Muncy Borough Intersection Improvements & Bridge Replacement (pa.gov) or enter Muncy Borough Intersection Improvement into your web browser.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by June 2023, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###


You just read:

Construction Continues in Muncy Borough, Lycoming County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.