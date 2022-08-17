WGFD seeks info on Sybille Canyon elk poaching

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a bull elk that was poached along Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August.



Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two-and-a-half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility. Someone then removed the head and antlers from the carcass between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6 and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.



A reward is being offered for information on this case, and informants are urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411. Tips can also be made online at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx.





- WGFD -