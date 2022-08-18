Pinventory and MaxSold Announce Partnership, First End-to-End Solution for Household and Business Inventory and Auctions
HAWTHORNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinventory and MaxSold are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership and integrated technology solution that allows customers to move seamlessly from securely building household and business inventories through Pinventory to auctioning contents through MaxSold.
Pinventory grew out of a problem faced by hundreds of thousands of Americans each year–the challenge of inventorying an estate. When founder Carol Kaufman began inventorying the estate of her late father, Pinventory was born from the genuine desire to make the process easier and more efficient for others.
Creating an inventory can be a daunting challenge for estate executors, caregivers and others, but it is necessary to keep track of possessions for insurance claims, taxes and estate settlement. Pinventory helps mitigate risks by providing customers with a securely stored inventory of their possessions, ensuring they have an accurate inventory so that nothing falls through the cracks during an emergency or life change.
“Pinventory is the tool that everyone needs–whether for insurance purposes, estate planning or to help mom and dad organize, categorize and assign their heirlooms and treasures as part of an estate collection,” said Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Pinventory. “We are delighted that our customers can now simply click a button, and selected items in their existing inventory can be transformed into a MaxSold catalog – ready to be auctioned easily and efficiently online.”
MaxSold is an online auction platform that connects sellers with a pool of registered bidders, providing marketing and advertising, a time-tested pickup schedule and a smooth payment collection experience. The company operates in 24 US states, the District of Columbia and three provinces in Canada.
“Many of our clients have asked for a tool like Pinventory that would allow them to start the process of inventorying and cataloging a lifetime’s worth of goods long before they are ready to do an online auction,” said CEO Sushee Perumal. “We are delighted to unfold a new technology integration and I know our community will appreciate the added benefit of being able to start categorizing items, tracking collections and preparing inventory through Pinventory for a move, gift, inheritance, donation or online auction.”
Having the power to insure, track and sell these contents is crucial to financial wellness and legacy building. Pinventory allows owners to document details about heirlooms, photos, artworks and furniture that were bestowed through previous family inheritance. Once those details are collected in the inventory, the information and stories about the items are preserved for future generations.
Pinventory customers can simply download the Pinventory app, using their mobile devices to photograph items and input basic information. Hitting “Save”, seamlessly and securely adds the items to their online account. They can then add receipts, warranties, appraisals and provenance documents to the inventory item and indicate who should inherit it, or if it should be donated or sold. The inventory is encrypted and securely stored on a server, accessible from any device. From there, customers can select items from Pinventory to be sold on MaxSold, transferring the catalog and photographs directly to MaxSold using their auction contract ID.
Pinventory Services:
Pinventory App: A DIY tool for building a personal, business or life inventory, storing the images, supporting information and data securely
All Things Pinventory: Training programs to learn how to build an inventory, what’s important to include and things to consider to mitigate downstream risk
Pinventory Personalized: A confidential, on-site custom service, taking care of all your inventory needs
Pinventory Features:
Home & Business Inventory: Add images, details such as item name, type, location, value, or create custom fields, and add supporting documents such as receipts or warranties
Critical Documents Inventory: Such as birth certificate, insurance policies, bank accounts, mortgage, estate documents, master funeral plan, business registration, incorporation details, contracts, copyrights, patents
Vehicles: Add Images, Model, Make, Year, Financial/ Warranty Details, Gifting Details,
Generate Reports: Create moving and storage labels, insurance reports, residential and business catalogs, asset distributions, and reports for special collections such as sports cards, vinyl and wine.
MaxSold Auctions Services and Features:
An end-to-end auction platform, connecting sellers with a community of registered bidders;
MaxSold markets each auction online through social and digital media, expanding the audience and reach of in-person sales significantly;
MaxSold securely collects all fees and winning bids from buyers; then transfers the total auction net in one lump sum cheque or etransfer to the seller, with a record of sale for each item;
MaxSold schedules “appointments” for pickups while keeping the location details private from all but the successful buyers;
About Pinventory.
Pinventory’s secure, web-based vault organizes and stores important information. Pinventory® Home & Business Inventory focuses on creating a catalog of your home or office, its contents and critical documents in order to get the most from insurance claims and help resolve family and estate issues. Our companion app allows you to take photos on your phone, input basic information and seamlessly save both to your securely encrypted online account, accessing your information from anywhere at anytime. Pinventory’s low monthly subscription fee allows access from PC, Mac, or device/tablet browsers. To learn more, visit pinventory.com.
About MaxSold.
MaxSold is North America's leading online platform for auctioning a large volume of contents quickly, whether for downsizing, decluttering, estate sales or excess inventory. A leader in the recommerce marketplace, MaxSold has been named to the Financial Times 2020 ranking of fastest growing companies in the Americas and The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies. MaxSold has a presence in 75 major cities across North America. To learn more, visit MaxSold.com.
For press inquiries contact:
Kate Morris | kate.morris@maxsold.com
647-712-3347
Carol Kaufman | ckaufman@pinventory.com
201-562-3500
Kate Morris
Pinventory grew out of a problem faced by hundreds of thousands of Americans each year–the challenge of inventorying an estate. When founder Carol Kaufman began inventorying the estate of her late father, Pinventory was born from the genuine desire to make the process easier and more efficient for others.
Creating an inventory can be a daunting challenge for estate executors, caregivers and others, but it is necessary to keep track of possessions for insurance claims, taxes and estate settlement. Pinventory helps mitigate risks by providing customers with a securely stored inventory of their possessions, ensuring they have an accurate inventory so that nothing falls through the cracks during an emergency or life change.
“Pinventory is the tool that everyone needs–whether for insurance purposes, estate planning or to help mom and dad organize, categorize and assign their heirlooms and treasures as part of an estate collection,” said Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Pinventory. “We are delighted that our customers can now simply click a button, and selected items in their existing inventory can be transformed into a MaxSold catalog – ready to be auctioned easily and efficiently online.”
MaxSold is an online auction platform that connects sellers with a pool of registered bidders, providing marketing and advertising, a time-tested pickup schedule and a smooth payment collection experience. The company operates in 24 US states, the District of Columbia and three provinces in Canada.
“Many of our clients have asked for a tool like Pinventory that would allow them to start the process of inventorying and cataloging a lifetime’s worth of goods long before they are ready to do an online auction,” said CEO Sushee Perumal. “We are delighted to unfold a new technology integration and I know our community will appreciate the added benefit of being able to start categorizing items, tracking collections and preparing inventory through Pinventory for a move, gift, inheritance, donation or online auction.”
Having the power to insure, track and sell these contents is crucial to financial wellness and legacy building. Pinventory allows owners to document details about heirlooms, photos, artworks and furniture that were bestowed through previous family inheritance. Once those details are collected in the inventory, the information and stories about the items are preserved for future generations.
Pinventory customers can simply download the Pinventory app, using their mobile devices to photograph items and input basic information. Hitting “Save”, seamlessly and securely adds the items to their online account. They can then add receipts, warranties, appraisals and provenance documents to the inventory item and indicate who should inherit it, or if it should be donated or sold. The inventory is encrypted and securely stored on a server, accessible from any device. From there, customers can select items from Pinventory to be sold on MaxSold, transferring the catalog and photographs directly to MaxSold using their auction contract ID.
Pinventory Services:
Pinventory App: A DIY tool for building a personal, business or life inventory, storing the images, supporting information and data securely
All Things Pinventory: Training programs to learn how to build an inventory, what’s important to include and things to consider to mitigate downstream risk
Pinventory Personalized: A confidential, on-site custom service, taking care of all your inventory needs
Pinventory Features:
Home & Business Inventory: Add images, details such as item name, type, location, value, or create custom fields, and add supporting documents such as receipts or warranties
Critical Documents Inventory: Such as birth certificate, insurance policies, bank accounts, mortgage, estate documents, master funeral plan, business registration, incorporation details, contracts, copyrights, patents
Vehicles: Add Images, Model, Make, Year, Financial/ Warranty Details, Gifting Details,
Generate Reports: Create moving and storage labels, insurance reports, residential and business catalogs, asset distributions, and reports for special collections such as sports cards, vinyl and wine.
MaxSold Auctions Services and Features:
An end-to-end auction platform, connecting sellers with a community of registered bidders;
MaxSold markets each auction online through social and digital media, expanding the audience and reach of in-person sales significantly;
MaxSold securely collects all fees and winning bids from buyers; then transfers the total auction net in one lump sum cheque or etransfer to the seller, with a record of sale for each item;
MaxSold schedules “appointments” for pickups while keeping the location details private from all but the successful buyers;
About Pinventory.
Pinventory’s secure, web-based vault organizes and stores important information. Pinventory® Home & Business Inventory focuses on creating a catalog of your home or office, its contents and critical documents in order to get the most from insurance claims and help resolve family and estate issues. Our companion app allows you to take photos on your phone, input basic information and seamlessly save both to your securely encrypted online account, accessing your information from anywhere at anytime. Pinventory’s low monthly subscription fee allows access from PC, Mac, or device/tablet browsers. To learn more, visit pinventory.com.
About MaxSold.
MaxSold is North America's leading online platform for auctioning a large volume of contents quickly, whether for downsizing, decluttering, estate sales or excess inventory. A leader in the recommerce marketplace, MaxSold has been named to the Financial Times 2020 ranking of fastest growing companies in the Americas and The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies. MaxSold has a presence in 75 major cities across North America. To learn more, visit MaxSold.com.
For press inquiries contact:
Kate Morris | kate.morris@maxsold.com
647-712-3347
Carol Kaufman | ckaufman@pinventory.com
201-562-3500
Kate Morris
Pinventory
email us here