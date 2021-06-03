Pinventory, LLC Releases First-of-its-Kind Home Inventory Product
Unique Features for Collectibles and Valuables Allow for Comprehensive Cataloging of Assets
After losing nearly everything in Hurricane Katrina, including a valuable collection, I realized the importance of documenting all my collections and valuables for future potential insurance claims.”HAWTHORNE, NJ, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinventory, LLC. has launched a cutting-edge, web-based home inventory platform allowing homeowners to document their belongings and collectors to create robust catalogs of valuables, making an often-daunting task easier than ever. If you’re short on time, Pinventory Personalized will come to your home, create your home inventory and catalog collections.
— Ellen Kempner, Pinventory User
Through her own personal experiences, Carol Kaufman, founder & CEO of Pinventory, LLC and veteran technology entrepreneur, understands the need for quick, easy access to proof of ownership for insurance claims and avoiding possible conflicts surrounding divorce and asset transfers in estate planning. In late 2020, she released Pinventory® Home Inventory, a secure, user-friendly platform for creating a catalog of photos and supporting documentation for your home and its contents.
Creating a home inventory can be time-consuming; it soon became clear to Kaufman that having rich customization features specific to collections, such as wine, books and sports cards, would save time and allow for precise, consistent documentation. “We realized how important our valuables are to us and how each type is different. Selecting your collection type and entering information based on a detailed list of choices is the natural, next step for intuitive organizing,” stated Kaufman.
The frequency of climate-related disasters continues to increase and unfortunate accidents/losses can occur at home any time. However, for most people, finding the motivation to prepare for something that doesn’t seem an immediate threat can be difficult. “After losing nearly everything in Hurricane Katrina, including a valuable collection, I realized the importance of documenting all my collections and valuables for future potential insurance claims,” said Ellen Kempner, a Pinventory user.
An upgrade from its previous functionality, Pinventory has released collection features specific to wine, sports cards, vinyl records and books, with plans to release several more in the upcoming weeks, including dolls, comic books, fine art and jewelry. Users can also contact the company to request further customization specific to their collection, at no additional cost. Once belongings, valuables and supporting documents are added to your inventory, you can run detailed reports that export to various formats, can be printed when needed, can be bound into a catalog and/or shared with family and trusted advisors.
Pinventory is the next generation, web-based technology platform inspired by Kaufman’s long-established CBData® program for documenting detailed personal, financial, medical and business information. Kaufman created CBData after an automobile accident killed her mom and left her dad disabled, sending her on a 5-year scavenger hunt for critical information. Pinventory Home Inventory is the first of the new Pinventory product line, with more products rolling out over the next year.
Pinventory has a low monthly subscription fee and can be accessed on PC, Mac, or device/tablet browsers. Its secure companion mobile app allows users to take photos and enter basic item information, seamlessly sending both to their web-based account.
For more information about Pinventory Home Inventory, visit: https://www.pinventory.com.
