Stunning, Custom Estate in California’s Westlake Village to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Chateau Plaisance | Westlake Village, CA Stunning French Chateau in prestigious Sherwood Country Club Incredible amenities and luxury finishes throughout 14,113sf Host guests in the spectacular outdoor Grand Plaza Grand Salon & Ballroom beneath soaring 22’ muraled ceilings

In cooperation w/ Joanie Young & Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty, Chateau Plaisance will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched atop a private knoll in the prestigious enclave of Sherwood Country Club, Chateau Plaisance offers French-inspired living and a decadent location. 900 West Stafford Road will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agents Joanie Young and Cathie Messina of Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $19.995 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 9-15 September, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Chateau Plaisance consists of 2.95± acres of park-like grounds and boasts views of Jack Nicholas signature golf course and the Santa Monica Mountains. Formal box-hedge gardens with roses and lawns thrive between cobblestoned walkways and life-sized statuary. Discover the infinity pool and waterfall, the filigreed iron topped gazebo overlooking the koi pond, and the 52-foot reflection pond with bronze horses. Venture indoors past the grand rotunda and be awed by the marble staircase and coved ceilings, complete with a Baccarat chandelier and murals. The owners’ passion for classic architecture and attention to detail is obvious and carries cohesively throughout the estate. The Grand Salon & Ballroom is an ideal venue to gather beneath 22ft hand-painted ceilings, or entertain approximately 150 guests in the Grand Plaza outdoors.

Chateau Plaisance encompasses a total of 14,113 square feet, consisting of six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The property sits on over 2.95 acres of land. 900 West Stafford Road presents meticulously preserved artisanship and authenticity. The home displays a marble staircase with a detailed iron and gold-leafed banister leading to a double-columned entrance to 22’ high Grand Salon and Ballroom. The property boasts a carved fireplace mantel and has plenty of space to display art throughout. The library is paneled with parquet flooring and a fireplace with a hand-carved mantel. The primary suite features a private wing leading from the second-floor central foyer. Inside, you will find a sitting area, fireplace, mirrored cabinets, and two bath suites with oversized closets, each with center island cabinetry. The kitchen features antique cabinetry, parquet flooring, two oversized center islands, two sets of refrigerator/freezer units, hand-carved surround above the professional cooking unit, and a dining area surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Outside you will discover a private knoll overlooking Jack Nicholas golf course, the Santa Monica mountains, and lush rolling hills. The property has two gated entries. The main driveway leads to a courtyard with an imported French fountain. In the backyard, you will find formal box-hedge gardens filled with thousands of roses, lush lawns, cobblestoned walkways, and a 52ft long reflection pond. The estate boasts an infinity pool and spa with a waterfall. In addition, an iron-topped gazebo overlooks the koi pond and valley with sunrise and sunset views.

In addition to the main home, the property includes a Carriage House apartment with a great room, spacious bedroom suite, kitchenette, and dining area- all surrounded by windows and balconies. The 835sf Chateau Pool House boasts two bathrooms, a great room, a grand fireplace, and kitchen. Additionally, the attic space offers a bonus 2,500 square feet, which is not included in residence’s square footage. 900 West Stafford Road also includes a fully-equipped butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, dining room, and gated guest parking.

Between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Westlake Village is one of California’s most desirable locations. The Santa Monica Mountains crown the horizon, providing a backdrop for over 15,000 acres of natural publicly-owned open space within the city’s boundaries. Over 150 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and walking await, all within one of the safest and greenest cities in the US. Sherwood Country Club is brimming with custom homes and ancient oaks along winding, hilly roads. Few Clubs are as exclusive as this one, with an impressive history to match. Its vistas have acted as the set of Hollywood epics, while golf tournaments and top players have enjoyed its manicured greens. From the Santa Monica Mountains to the Hidden Valley below, natural wonder elevates every inch of Chateau Plaisance. The estate is surrounded by over 15,000 acres of open green space with 150+ miles of trails. Chateau Plaisance lies 20 minutes to The Oaks shopping mall, 25 minutes to Wildwood Regional Park, 1 hour to Santa Barbara, and 1 hour to Los Angeles.

Chateau Plaisance is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

