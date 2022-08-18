The Exodus Road Joins Data Intelligence Collaboration Launched by IBM and STOP THE TRAFFIK to Fight Human Trafficking
STOP THE TRAFFIK's Traffik Analysis Hub empowers the fight to end human trafficking by bringing together businesses and organizations across industries and sectors to share trafficking information.
In July, The Exodus Road began sharing trafficking data with and accessing data from STOP THE TRAFFIK’s Traffik Analysis Hub.
Utilizing the Traffik Analysis Hub is already enabling our teams to view global patterns and analyze trends. Data is critical to being able to disrupt human trafficking at all levels ...”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the fight to end human trafficking, data is critical. Today, The Exodus Road announced a new collaboration with a UK-based nonprofit, STOP THE TRAFFIK, to share data and intelligence in the anti-human trafficking field. By joining the nonprofit’s Traffik Analysis Hub (TA Hub), The Exodus Road gained access to a powerful database that leverages and combines data sets from organizations around the world to provide a holistic picture of global trafficking trends.
In 2019, STOP THE TRAFFIK and their long-term partner, IBM, created TA Hub to facilitate the sharing of trafficking information across all industries and sectors. As well as running automated scrapes of international open source data feeds, the hub gathers data from a number of different organizations - including NGOs and law enforcement agencies. The system then pairs the data with cognitive, AI and ML technologies to identify patterns and provide insights to users - which includes financial institutions, banks, supply chain businesses, NGOs, researchers and law enforcement agencies.
The Exodus Road’s CEO and Co-Founder Laura Parker said: “One of the primary challenges in fighting human trafficking globally is understanding it. Data detailing criminal trends and survivor insights is difficult to collect, yet essential for making systemic change. We’re excited to join STOP THE TRAFFIK as they push forward the data-driven approach to ending human trafficking.”
With more than a decade of investigative work partnering with law enforcement agencies around the world, The Exodus Road has collected an extensive store of data and intelligence on human-trafficking crime through in-field and cyber operations. This data is securely stored and analyzed via a customized, law-enforcement-grade, encrypted case management software and represents hundreds of thousands of collective hours of front-line investigative work.
Now, with TA Hub, the larger counter-trafficking community will be able to access and learn from The Exodus Road’s 10 years’ worth of investigative data.
“We launched Traffik Analysis Hub to initiate a collaborative, data-sharing movement that empowers organizations globally in the fight to end human trafficking,” said Rebekah Lisgarten, STOP THE TRAFFIK’s Operations Director. “The NGO contribution is at the centre of Traffik Analysis Hub's value proposition, and we are thrilled to have The Exodus Road collaborate with us and the growing community of Traffik Analysis Hub participants. As this global data accumulates, it will provide a highly detailed and granular global picture of trafficking. The Exodus Road and the stories of Survivors they have shared, continue to help us better understand the global picture of human trafficking and exploitation.”
The Exodus Road joined a community of over 350 analysts from over 100 participating multi-sector organizations from 16 countries, across every continent. By aggregating this data, STOP THE TRAFFIK is empowering organizations worldwide to better combat human trafficking.
“Utilizing the Traffik Analysis Hub is already enabling our teams to view global patterns and analyze trends. Data is critical to being able to disrupt human trafficking at all levels, from local incidents to cross-border networks,” said Andrew Hoskins, The Exodus Road’s Vice President of International Programs. “Sharing anti-trafficking data and insights will revolutionize the way organizations around the world combat human trafficking and bring even greater unity to the anti-trafficking community.”
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1560 survivors and the arrests of 870 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).
In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
About STOP THE TRAFFIK
STOP THE TRAFFIK (STT) uses an intelligence-led approach to undermine the three pillars that prop up MSHT and disrupt the environment which allows MSHT to exist; one where survivors are silenced.
We hold partnerships with leading financial institutions, supporting them to find and squash laundered MSHT profits through their systems. We provide bespoke business consultancy that holds million-pound corporations to account, giving them the tools to spot and eradicate MSHT in their supply chains. We launch geo-targeted social media campaigns informing high-risk groups how to spot the signs of trafficking, where to report it, and offering legitimate recruitment pathways. We build up the confidence of at-risk groups, creating resilient communities.
We know that those closest to the issue understand it best. That’s why our entire methodology stems from the collective power and intimate insight that survivor stories hold. Each sphere of our work is directed by data garnered from our world-leading MSHT database and the largest collection of survivor stories in the world, the Traffik Analysis Hub (TA Hub). Each story enriches the picture of trafficking typologies, trends, hotspots, and routes. By centering the experiences of those at the core of the issue, our projects stay relevant, targeted, and specific.
For additional information please visit STOP THE TRAFFIK’s website at https://www.stopthetraffik.org/.
