Vehicle Complaints Top Complaint List Fifth Year in a Row

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The numbers are in. For the calendar year of 2021, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) received 3,977 complaints and saved/refunded consumers $1,844,612. This data and additional information on complaints received by SCDCA are featured in the Consumer Federation of America’s (CFA) annual Consumer Complaint Survey Report. This report gives a snapshot of issues consumers experienced in South Carolina’s marketplace and compares it with other states.

South Carolina followed the continued national trend of vehicle complaints being the number one complaint category. SCDCA fielded 622 vehicle related complaints recorded, a 10.7% increase from the year prior. Additional South Carolina highlights in the report include:

· COVID-19 complaints most notably related to consumers attempting to get refunds for canceled travel plans or COVID mortgage relief.

· Vehicle complaints including a consumer whose trade-in loan was never paid off by the dealer.

· SCDCA’s settlement against predatory lenders targeting veterans and pensioners that led to $725 thousand in refunds to consumers.

Here is a list of the top ten complaint categories, total complaints and money recovered:

The 2021 Consumer Complaint Survey Report was released on August 8, 2022, and includes data from 23 consumer protection agencies, together tallying 280,413 complaints filed across the country and resulting in savings or refunds to consumers of at least $262,973,073. In addition to the money recovered for consumers through SCDCA’s complaints process and enforcement, the agency saved consumers over $9 million through intervention in utility ratemaking before the SC Public Service Commission.

Consumers are encouraged to contact SCDCA directly with complaints regarding products or services purchased for family or household use. To file a complaint, visit consumer.sc.gov and click FILE A COMPLAINT. To see if a business has complaints against it, consumers should take advantage of the Search Complaints tool on the Consumer Information page of SCDCA’s website.