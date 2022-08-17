Patzi Gil Welcomes Poet Jim Lamb as a Guest on Her Nationally Syndicated Radio Show

"Dark Fruit" is a book of poetry. The title is a euphemism for depression. Jim Lamb is the author of "Dark Fruit."

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Lamb , author of the newly published book of poetry “Dark Fruit,” recently appeared as a guest on Patzi Gil’s nationally syndicated radio show “Joy on Paper.” The interview can be heard in its entirety at https://radio-joyonpaper.com/author-interview-j-s-lamb “Joy on Paper” is based in Clearwater, Florida, on the “Tan Talk Radio Network” and broadcast Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m., as well as online, at http://www.tantalk1340.com “It was a joy to talk to Jim Lamb about ‘Dark Fruit,’ his eclectic collection of poems,” said America’s Book Lover Patzi Gil, host of “Joy on Paper,” which she launched seven years ago.Lamb was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a steel town; grew up in nearby Windber, a coal town; and went away to school in Shippensburg, a college town. He says that "Dark Fruit" answers the question: "What kind of poetry would a ditch-digger write if a ditch-digger could write poetry." Why that question? Because Lamb worked construction in west central Pennsylvania before joining the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. After he was discharged, he eventually attended college at the University of South Florida on the G.I. Bill.In addition to "Dark Fruit," Lamb is the author of “Orange Socks & Other Colorful Tales,” a collection of short and lively stories about his time in the Navy, including several brief tours in Vietnam. "Orange Socks" is available on Amazon as a digital book.Lamb read several poems during the “Joy on Paper” broadcast, including:“Goodbye Ogden”by j.s.lambOgden Nash died from slaw,Not correctly made at all.Funny poet, I hear say,Made ’em laugh, “Back in the day.”Composing with agility,Using his ability,He mashed words like fresh-grown squash,Made it taste like ap-ple-sauce.Loved a team in Baltimore,Though it don’t play there no more.Colts, you see, moved out of state,Drivin’ big-rigs much too late.Ogden wrote with playful twists,Using nouns & verby lists;Letters formed with impish love,Writing them with boxing gloves.Rarely sad, but often funny,Nash so good that he made money.Makin’ words jump lips & loops,Teedle-dums & chicken coops.Oh that I could write that well,Penning quips that still could sell.Snagging fame like Oggie Nash,Filling pockets up with cash.Ogden died from eating slaw,Not correctly made at all.Wish he’d had dessert instead—Or mebbe just a piece of bread.“Dark Fruit” (ASIN: ‎B0B4GPD3VM) is currently available at Amazon in digital form; a paperback version will be launched later in the year in time for Christmas. To learn more, visit https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Fruit-J-S-Lamb-ebook/dp/B0B4GPD3VM ABOUT: Jim Lamb is a retired journalist. He graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa with a double-major in Mass Communication and Political Science. Later he worked as a copy desk editor at The Tampa Tribune and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. His website is http://www.jslstories.com

