Derby Barracks / Two-motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5003627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at approximately 0549 hours

STREET: VT Route 105

TOWN: Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center School Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gennette Davis

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dillon Carpenter

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 105 and Center School Road in the Town of Charleston. Further investigation revealed Carpenter was traveling east on VT Route 105 when Davis failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out, off Center School Road, in front of Carpenter. Davis was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital due to the nature of her injuries. After investigation, it was determined Davis’ traffic violation, Title 23 V.S.A. 1046. Vehicle approaching or entering intersection, caused the crash. Carpenter’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wright’s Towing. Davis’ vehicle was towed from the scene by B&B Towing.