Derby Barracks / Two-motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5003627
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/17/2022 at approximately 0549 hours
STREET: VT Route 105
TOWN: Charleston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Center School Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gennette Davis
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dillon Carpenter
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life-threatening injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Route 105 and Center School Road in the Town of Charleston. Further investigation revealed Carpenter was traveling east on VT Route 105 when Davis failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out, off Center School Road, in front of Carpenter. Davis was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital due to the nature of her injuries. After investigation, it was determined Davis’ traffic violation, Title 23 V.S.A. 1046. Vehicle approaching or entering intersection, caused the crash. Carpenter’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Wright’s Towing. Davis’ vehicle was towed from the scene by B&B Towing.