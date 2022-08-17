Emerald Ash Borer Found in Sherburne County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) in Sherburne County for the first time. There are now 36 counties in the state, including Sherburne, with EAB.

A tree care company contacted the MDA after suspecting a tree in Elk River was infested with EAB. MDA and city staff were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples. Federal identification confirmed emerald ash borer.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae, and woodpecker holes may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer. Also, EAB tunneling can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Sherburne County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the county which limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area.

The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Sherburne County will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Experts from the MDA will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meeting

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

10-11 a.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

The public will also have an opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Sherburne County’s emergency quarantine to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through September 30, 2022, and recommends adopting the quarantine on October 3, 2022. The proposed quarantine language can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

Comments can be made during the virtual meeting or by contacting:

Kimberly Thielen Cremers

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

Kimberly.TCremers@state.mn.us

There is more EAB information on the MDA website at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us