100 Years Young: Saluting Milestone Birthday for WWII Veteran
PORT CHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Enclave at Rye Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a skilled nursing center serving the subacute and long term care population in Port Chester and the surrounding communities, hosted a milestone birthday celebration for beloved resident Sebastian “Sonny” Mangini on August 12th.
A lifelong resident of Port Chester and Rye Brook, Sonny was born on August 12th, 1922 in Port Chester, and graduated from Port Chester High School in 1940. After graduating, he attended a technical college on Long Island, and bravely served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his courageous service, Sonny returned to his home in Port Chester, where he opened his own business, the Main Tavern on North Main Street, followed by partnering in the Lion’s Share Restaurant and bartending at Gus’ Franklin Park Restaurant.
After retiring, Sonny spent 30 years residing in Rye Brook, where he was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Parish and a longtime member of the Port Chester Old Timers’ Association, The Elk’s Club, and the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his incredible life, Sonny fathered three beautiful children with his late wife Lucy Mangini, and has four grandchildren and two great grandchildren!
“Sonny is a beloved resident of The Enclave, and we are so glad to be able to celebrate him on this special day,” shared Jacob Barber, Administrator of The Enclave. “A cornerstone of our community is to provide the utmost care and service to the brave veterans who have served our country, and we are so honored to have Sonny call The Enclave his home.”
Sonny has been a resident since August 2021, and loves to join in on the musical programs, his favorite to sing along being “God Bless America.” He has also become very close friends with 3 residents in the center as well.
The Enclave is honored to care for this brave veteran, and alongside Sonny’s loved ones, hosted this incredible 100th birthday celebration for Sonny on Friday, August 12th. Senator Shelley B. Mayer and Westchester County Executive George Latimer also distributed Proclamations to Mr. Mangini, honoring his service and beautiful milestone birthday.
