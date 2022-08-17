Submit Release
NEW PODCAST TO ADDRESS HOW TO BE AN ACTIVIST

What Can I Do?

MSW Media

Dr. Allison Gill, CEO of MSW Media

“What Can I Do?” Hosted by Activists, With Actionable Advice

We are thrilled and honored to add this new show to our network, as it supports our mission of supporting independent media voices on issues of justice and democracy.”
— Allison Gill
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instead of freaking out on Twitter, now people can learn how to get involved, and take action. MSW Media is excited to announce the new podcast, What Can I Do? (http://whatcanidopodcast.com/); the show focuses on the strategies and tools people need to start shaping their political future.

Hosted by activists and seasoned podcasters Kelly Therese Pollock and Lila Nordstrom, the show features interviews with advocates working on the front lines of a range of national and local policy issues. What Can I Do? will offer a lifeline to the many Americans who, in facing the recent onslaught of scary news about lockdowns, wars, rights being taken away, and more, have asked themselves, “But…what can I do?”

“We are thrilled and honored to add this new show to our network, as it supports our mission of supporting independent media voices on issues of justice and democracy,” says Dr. Allison Gill, founder and CEO of MSW Media. Gill adds, “At a time when there’s much division and confusion, people want to be involved. They no longer are satisfied with just donating money and hoping things work out.”

The show launched on August 10th with an episode featuring the two hosts, then followed by interviews with experts – including Kristin Urquiza and Christine Keeves, founders of Marked by COVID, A’Shanti Gholar of Emerge America, and a slate of other inspiring guests working on a variety of timely issues.

Lila Nordstrom says, “We need to break out of the vote and donate binary. There are so many ways to approach civic involvement and all of them matter and all of them make an impact. We want to give people permission to think expansively and creatively about how they can contribute and what they have to contribute to our political future.”

Kelly Therese Pollock says, “It’s natural in the face of terrible news to feel fear or rage and for those feelings to lead to despair; it’s much more difficult to turn fear and rage into action. Our goal is to help equip people with the information and tools they need to transform those feelings into political change, and ultimately, hope for a better future.”

Fans of the podcast can contact the hosts via email and recommend guests at hello@whatcanidopodcast.com. To listen to the podcast, visit whatcanidopodcast.com or find the show wherever podcasts are available.

Allison Gill, Ph.D., (aka, “AG”) is the founder and CEO of MSW Media, a podcast network of like-minded, irreverent shows, shining a light on truth in politics, news, and the arts. Dr. Gill also is an award-winning political podcast journalist, serving up social justice and political news, speaking what she believes is the truth, no matter the risks. Her podcast, The Daily Beans, has more than 150,000 weekly listeners and a million downloads monthly. Dr. Gill’s original podcast, Mueller, She Wrote, won her a Webby Award. Dr. Gill also is known as a whistleblower, U.S. Navy veteran, standup comedian, writer, musician, and one of the hottest voices in today’s liberal political media.

Ann Karrick
Meryl Moss Media Group
+1 203-254-3635
ann@merylmossmedia.com
