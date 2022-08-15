Funding Opportunity: 2022-23 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 (Basic)

Grant Application Documents

Grant Application in PDF

Grant Application in Word

The online application is available to LEAs through the NYSED Business Portal. Select the survey titled “2022-23 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 (Basic).”

Purpose of Title I School Improvement Funds

Section 1003 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) requires that State Education Agencies allocate funds to Local Education Agencies (LEAs) for Comprehensive Support and Improvement schools (CSI), Targeted Support and Improvement schools (TSI), and Target Districts to support their 2022-23 District Comprehensive Improvement Plan (DCIP) and 2022-23 school-level improvement plans and thereby improve student performance. These funds are to be used to support the implementation and monitoring of school improvement activities as required in the ESEA.

The following districts/schools are eligible for 2022-23 Section 1003 Basic School Improvement funding:

Title I Target Districts;

CSI Schools; and

TSI Schools

The following districts/schools are not eligible for 2022-23 Section 1003 Basic School Improvement funding:

Districts in Good Standing with no identified schools;

Any school in Good Standing; and

Charter Schools.

Information about accountability designations is available online at: ESSA Accountability Designations

Eligible districts and schools will receive the following allocations for 2022-23:

Target District - $50,000 per district;

Comprehensive Support and Improvement school - $225,000 per school; and

Targeted Support and Improvement school - $75,000 per school.

LEAs must complete all sections of the online application and are required to answer questions marked with a red asterisk. This includes uploading the relevant activity charts in the portal. If a required question has not been completed, the business portal will highlight it in red and the section of the application will be flagged. The applicant will be unable to submit the application to NYSED for final review until all required questions have been resolved.

FS-10 Budget forms should be completed in a manner that clearly identifies the allocation source for each entry (e.g., District, name of CSI school, name of TSI school).

The online application may only be submitted/certified by the chief school officer of the applicant LEA. The designated superintendent of an LEA is the only administrator with the submit/certify rights necessary to successfully submit and certify a completed application for NYSED review.

LEAs are REQUIRED to send signed originals and two hard copies of the FS-10 Budget Form to:

NYS Education Department - Office of Accountability

Attn: 2022-23 School Improvement Grant (1003)

89 Washington Avenue - Room 320 EB

Albany, NY 12234

LEAs are NOT REQUIRED to send hard copies of general application materials to the Department.

September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023.

Completed applications are due by August 31, 2022 and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process for SIG funding.

SIG Basic Application Completion Guide

This year, the Office of Accountability is providing a SIG Basic Application Completion Guide. The guide provides comprehensive instructions on how to generate a thorough application. It also includes guidance about content and format expectations. The guide is available in the Documents panel of the portal and online at: SIG Basic Application Completion Guide.

Budget Amendment Deadline

All budget amendments should be discussed with the program office prior to the submission of an FS-10A. To ensure sufficient review and processing time, amendments to add new activities must be postmarked and submitted no later than August 1, 2023.

For additional information or assistance, please contact: SIGA@nysed.gov

