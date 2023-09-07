Funding Announcement: 2023-24 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign (HSR) Continuation Grant

2023-24 Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign (HSR) Continuation Grant



For the 2023-24 school year, the New York State Education Department (NYSED or “the Department”) is providing Target Districts with schools in the CSI, ATSI, or TSI support models that participated in the 2022-23 High School Redesign Program with the opportunity to receive School Improvement Grant 1003 High School Redesign Continuation funds to continue their implementation efforts.

These funds will be separate from the Title I School Improvement Grant 1003 BASIC funds that districts are currently using to advance district-level and school-level improvement initiatives.

Target Districts with at least one school in the CSI, ATSI, or TSI model that participated in the High School Redesign support model in 2022-23 are eligible to submit an application for 2023-24 SIG High School Redesign Continuation funding. A full list of schools that meet these criteria can be found in Attachment C.

The Department will provide eligible districts with $100,000 in funding per school to support allowable activities associated with the continuation of the school’s High School Redesign.

The funds must be used to advance High School Redesign activities at eligible participating schools by supporting the expenses associated with the convening of the school’s established High School Redesign team, supporting the implementation of the school’s 2023-24 High School Redesign Plan (HSRP)/School Comprehensive Education Plan (SCEP).

High School Redesign Teams will work with their District to complete a School Spending Plan for each eligible school as part of a single LEA application. Districts should ensure that the submitted school spending plans align with the 2023-24 HSRP or, for schools that an SCEP in lieu of an HSRP, the 2023-24 SCEP.

As part of the application review, NYSED will be looking for alignment between the SCEPs OR HSRPs, Spending Plans, and the FS-10 budget costs.

Please refer to Attachment B for examples of potential SIG High School Redesign Expenses.

Due to the size of these grants, the Department will support districts that choose to pay for staff positions with these funds, provided the staff positions directly support the HSRP or SCEP. Any staff position funded through this program must comply with federal “supplement, not supplant” guidelines and may not be used to fund core instructional positions. The Department does not envision offering High School Redesign Continuation funding following the 2023-24 school year. Districts should plan accordingly.

Please refer to Attachment A for an example of how to complete the application.

September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024

Completed applications, including the corresponding School Spending Plans, are due by September 29, 2023, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. LEAs are encouraged to submit completed applications as soon as possible to expedite the review and approval process.

To receive SIG High School Redesign Continuation funding, eligible Districts must submit one signed original and two copies of:

The blue ink signed Application Cover Page a School Spending Plan for each participating school the 2023-24 HSRP or SCEP for each participating school the District’s FS-10 budget form

to the address below:

NYS Education Department – Office of Accountability

Attn: 2023-24 Title I SIG 1003 – High School Redesign Continuation

89 Washington Avenue – Room 320 EB

Albany, New York 12234

In addition, eligible Districts must submit one electronic copy of each of the items listed above to fieldsupport@nysed.gov and SIGA@nysed.gov.

For additional information or assistance please contact: fieldsupport@nysed.gov.

