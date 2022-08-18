New Capitalize Analytics and BlackLine Relationship to Optimize Modern Accounting Processes

Capitalize Analytics is teaming up with BlackLine to optimize and automate modern accounting processes for finance and accounting teams in the US and Canada.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capitalize Analytics is teaming up with accounting automation software leader BlackLine to optimize and automate modern accounting processes for finance and accounting teams in the US and Canada.Companies choose BlackLine because their traditional manual accounting processes are no longer sustainable. BlackLine helps them move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. More than 4,000 companies trust BlackLine to close faster with complete and accurate results.“We are excited about this new relationship with BlackLine and look forward to helping accounting teams migrate to more efficient and accurate processes. The combination of our technical acumen and financial expertise positions us to provide greater value to our clients,” states Brian Zahn, Managing Partner at Capitalize Analytics.As a leading provider of Business Intelligence solutions and consulting services, Capitalize Analytics empowers teams to make better-informed decisions. Each consultant has extensive experience in large implementations or design and development projects, and the partners work closely with clients to ensure that each project runs smoothly.Capitalize AnalyticsCapitalize Analytics helps organizations implement software, automate processes, and analyze data. Their team brings decades of experience to every project as they work with best-in-class technology vendors, like Alteryx, BlackLine, UiPath, Tableau, Snowflake, ABBYY, Workday Adaptive Planning, and others. Their clients can be found coast to coast in the US and Canada. Capitalize Analytics works with small startups and some of the largest companies in the world to increase their efficiency using data automation technology. Their offerings can help every functional area including Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Audit, HR, Marketing, Operations, and any group that is struggling with data or manual processes. For more information, please visit capitalizeconsulting.com/blackline or email info@capitalizeconsulting.com.

