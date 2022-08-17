Green Bay Packers Wheelchair Football Team Wins First USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament of 2022
USAWFL teams from seven cities across the country competed in the season opener hosted by the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) Chicago Bears
With the league expansion and new teams added this year that was made possible by the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, we can’t wait to see more players compete and leave it all out on the field.”MILWAUKEE, WI, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country competed in in the Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association’s first home tournament this past weekend at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. 2022 marks the second year of USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament play. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible by support from the National Football League (NFL) and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative as well as local team support by the Chicago Bears.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
The Green Bay Packers Wheelchair Football Team, a program of Wisconsin Adaptive Sports, defeated the Los Angeles Rams Wheelchair Football Team 29-15 on Sunday to win the tournament.
Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) provides 20+ adaptive and Paralympic sports year-round, including the GLASA Chicago Bears competitive team and recreational wheelchair football. The GLASA Chicago Bears were part of the original four teams when the league started in 2019, including teams in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Arizona. Dave Michael, Mak Nong and Jeff Yackley serve as the Captains of the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team, led by head coach and GLASA Board President, Jason Sfire.
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL and BWF partnership as part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics. As a result, GLASA is able to host clinics in wheelchair football throughout the year, most recently at GLASA’s Great Lakes Games in partnership with the Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team, including participation from Chicago Bears alumni, staff and Stanley Da Bear. The team provided equipment and support to GLASA to serve 40 new individuals interested in wheelchair football.
“We’re excited to kick off our second full season with this tournament hosted by GLASA, one of our exemplary member organizations,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “With the league expansion and new teams added this year that was made possible by the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, we can’t wait to see more players compete and leave it all out on the field.” For more information on the USA Wheelchair Football League, visit usawfl.org.
