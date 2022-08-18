SKYFive accelerates its global Air-to-Ground service expansion - onboarding three strategic investment partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- SKYFive today announced having onboarded three institutional investors as part of a major financing round, each of them playing additionally also a significant strategic role for the expansion of the company’s Air-to-Ground (A2G) services in the next major aviation markets.
As a result of closing this financing round SkyFive is now fully equipped for further growth in three key dimensions: along the service expansion and value chain, by adding its onboard traffic management middleware to the aircraft solution; geographically, by proliferating A2G in the Middle East; and financially, by enabling the capability to pre-finance aircraft equipment and thus lower the entry threshold for airlines.
The investment of Peiker Holding through their Acustica 2. Verwaltungs GmbH follows the earlier announcement of SKYFive and FTI Engineering Network, a Peiker company, to jointly develop a software-defined network service that integrates A2G with satellite-based inflight connectivity systems. SKYFive will rely on the strong communications DNA and aviation expertise of Peiker Holding and FTI for entering the onboard software domain to provide both hybrid and mission-critical aircraft connectivity services.
ANSAB, the second investor, leverages its Space, Communications, and Information Technology Fund for setting up the SKYFive business in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. The investment underpins the strong commitment of SKYFive to expand its services to the Middle East, a market adjacent to Europe, where A2G coverage is already provided based on SKYFive technology in 35 countries.
The third investor, ATKA Capital, created a dedicated fund – the ATKA S5 Fund – for fuelling the further growth of SKYFive, including a significant financing structure for aircraft equipment, which allows SKYFive to provide the essential A2G terminal to airlines in a zero-CAPEX model to considerably lower the adoption threshold.
Andreas Peiker, CEO Peiker Holding says: “The Peiker success story started with bringing cellular technology to the automotive industry and enable the connected car. Commercial aviation is at the cusp of a similar connectivity revolution, and we are thrilled to spearhead it once more.”
Mohammad Fawaz, CFO SCIT: “Bringing A2G to the Middle East and serving the demanding airlines of the region is a perfect opportunity for SCIT to establish itself as a leader in the prestigious aviation sector. Starting in Saudi Arabia, we look forward to bringing the first aircraft online in due course.”
Julian Cook, Managing Director ATKA Capital: “As a former airline CEO I am convinced that the SKYFive A2G technology and business model will yield significant revenue and efficiency benefits for airlines. The new ATKA S5 Fund enables market acceleration and allows private investors to partake in this digital transformation.”
Thorsten Robrecht, CEO SKYFive: “We are grateful for having successfully onboarded this distinguished group of investors, each of which also contributes strategically to our purpose of bringing true broadband connectivity to world’s major aviation markets.”
Jürgen Meffert, Chairman SKYFive: “This substantial commitment of both our new and existing investors creates a robust foundation for our global growth strategy. Our investors experience, technologies, and deep understanding of target market positions SKYFive uniquely in the aviation market. We are determined to build a truly global A2G service provider.”
About SKYFive:
SKYFive provides Inflight Connectivity services based on its unique Air-to-Ground technology. The company’s mission is to deliver true broadband services to airline passengers, enable the real-time transfer of vast amounts of aircraft data, and support ultra-reliable low latency communications required for the mass proliferation of Urban Air Mobility. SKYFive connects aircraft of any kind and size through giant cells in the sky, thereby leveraging the performance and cost benefits of the 4G and 5G mobile ecosystem. SKYFive has been established as a spin-off from Nokia in 2019, is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and operates several sites for R&D and service delivery in major aviation markets.
About Peiker Holding:
peiker Holding GmbH is a family-owned international consulting company in its fourth generation with headquarters in Bad Homburg. peiker Holding takes care of the whole management of its companies, is always on the lookout for new trends and investment potential. It is the leading company in the association "Companies of the Peiker Family". About 250 employees work in the companies of the Peiker family. With their many years of experience in the field of communication, connectivity, radio, mobile telephony, and digitalization, they develop and market forward-looking communication systems for industry, public authorities, transport & logistics and the end customer in sports. They are based in Teltow, Osnabrück, Wildau, and Dallas in the USA. The latest projects are related to marketing in new markets such as retail, aviation, and rescue. In diversity, the companies and projects share the goal of connecting people for modern and improved communication.
About ANSAB:
For over two decades ANSAB has been a leading organization for implementing infrastructure projects and modern road networks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Space, Communications, and Information Technology (SCIT) Fund was established in 2022 to further propel ANSAB into the future laid out by the ambitious Vision 2030 plan. SCIT invests into cutting-edge digital technologies in key growth markets, such as, aviation.
About ATKA:
ATKA Capital LLP is a London based investment firm focused on the aviation industry. In partnership with UBS, it manages AMCs (Actively Managed Certificates) that invest in global listed equities in the aviation sector. It also makes very selective private investments in the aviation sector and advises companies in the aviation sector on M&A, capital raise and other strategic decisions.
