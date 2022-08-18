The Castle, by F. Kafka, a book review
NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Josef K. wandered into a county village with little planning and no set intentions. After threatening to throw him out for not producing permission papers, as luck would have it, the village authorities recognized him as the once sought-after county surveyor, a claim that temporarily boosted his standing in the village. Two assistants even came out of nowhere to help him navigate the snowy village terrain and cater to his needs.
But rather than relax and coast on his luck, K. pressed for more rights and recognition. He thought he could confront the authorities on the way they ruled their compliant peasants. It was not long before the initial break that K.’s luck fizzled, and the lists of those who despised him grew.
Despite his dwindling luck, K. was determined to visit the majestic castle from which the county elites rule the peasants. To achieve this objective, he latched on to any acquaintance who could lead him to the castle or help him meet some of the castle’s elites. For days, nothing went his way. Meeting Freida, the mistress of a powerful elite gentleman named Klamm, seemed like a perfect opportunity for the breakthrough that K. needed. In a moment of both desperation and hurried love for K., Freida left Klamm to elope with K., a wanderer whose only possession was an intense despise for authorities and the desire to confront them. With a price like Freida, many men would have quit all other distractions, but not K. He continued a maniacal effort to enter the castle, where he hoped to make his objections known to the authorities and defend himself against the negative impressions people had about him. He hardly had any time left to attend to his fiancée and nurture their new relationship.
Surprisingly to K., after losing Frieda, Klamm wouldn’t even sit down to negotiate terms of further engagement with his ex-mistress. Instead, Klamm went to a great length to avoid him. As K. pursued Klamm in desperation, he neglected the budding love he had hashed with Freida, who, meanwhile, had become vulnerable to his assistants.
Freida cried, “It is either the castle or me!” She threatened to leave K., accusing him of infidelity and jockeying with her future despite all she had sacrificed to be with him. Stubborn and self-driven, K. thought he could juggle all the balls in his hands, including Freida’s affection, effectively and simultaneously. He was wrong. A face-to-face meeting with Klamm eluded him. And in a demoralizing defeat, Jeremiah, one of K.’s assistants, grabbed Freida away from him in the same way he stole her from Klamm.
In The Castle, Kafka exposed the several conflicts that human relationships unleash. Every act in the journey of a relationship awakens new sets of deep-seated strife, doubt, and suspicion that lay cryptic in the human mind; there is no way to keep tabs on all the emotional outbreaks in ourselves or our counterparts. The Castle is a touching book written by an author who, in my mind, has no equal in this genre. It is one of the few books I have read three times. Each time, it lays open the dept and whims of human thoughts present in everyday relationships as the struggle to make ends meet under the oppression of the larger society, which only authors like Kafka can imagine and reveal.
Anselm Anyoha
