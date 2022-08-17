Lane Restriction Next Week on I-80 EB in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Interstate 80 eastbound in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Tuesday, August 23, the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 216.1, just east of Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254). Motorists can expect right (driving) lane to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles, delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

