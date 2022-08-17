Activated Carbon Powders Market Analysis Report 2022 Puts Limelight on the Top Companies, Trends, Drivers, & Forecast

Rising environmental concerns and growing adoption of activated carbon powders for air and water purification are expected to boost global market growth.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size: XX Billion in 2016, Market Growth: At a CAGR of XX%, Market Trends: Growing awareness about health benefits of activated carbon powder.

The global activated carbon powders market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing investments in water purification plants, growing demand for activated carbon powder for water and sewage treatment applications, stringent government regulations for pollution, and rapid advancements in manufacturing techniques are expected to drive global market growth.

Activated carbon, also called activated charcoal is a form of carbon widely used for filtering contaminants from air and water. It is processed to small, low volume pores that help in increasing the surface for adsorption or chemical reactions. Powered activated carbon is made up of ground or crushed carbon particles, less than 1.0 mm in size and is directly added to process units such as rapid mix basins, gravity filters, raw water intakes, and clarifiers. Activated carbon powder is widely used in gold purification, water purification, solvent recovery, decaffeination, metal extraction, medicine, teeth whitening, and production of hydrogen chloride among others.

High usage of activated carbon powder in treating medical emergencies like overdoses and poisonings, extracting oral anticoagulants from blood plasma samples, and other applications such as fuel storage, mercury scrubbing, food additive, and skin care and increasing investments for enhancing powdered activated carbon manufacturing are expected to drive global market growth.

However, high cost of activated carbon, stringent regulations for development of activated carbon powder, and fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to restrain global activated carbon powders market growth going ahead.

Chemical Method Activated Carbon Powders Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The chemical method activated carbon powders segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR between 2017 and 2028 owing to rapid advancements in chemical processing for extracting activated carbon powder, high preference for chemical method due to less process time and faster results, and increasing investments for enhancing chemical processes.

Food Industry Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The food industry segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be due to factors such as increasing focus on improving and maintaining food safety and quality, high usage of activated carbon for treating sugar solutions, edible oils, and fats, and growing demand for the product due to its ability to remove unwanted odor and taste from various food products.

Asia Pacific to Account for Significant Revenue Share:

Asia Pacific market is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market owing to increasing demand for purified and potable water, rising pollution levels due to rapid expansion of population in countries like India and China, and presence of key manufacturers. In addition, high usage of activated carbon powder in water and sewage treatment, air and gas purification, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectord, and increasing investments for enhancing production processes are expected to drive Asia Pacific market growth during the forecast period.

Activated Carbon Powders Market By Company:

• Cabot

• Calgon Carbon

• MWV

• CECA SA

• KURARY

• Xbow Carbon

• OSAKA GAS CHEMICALS

• Kalimati Carbon

• Justdial

• Auro Carbon & Chemicals

For the purpose of this report, Xcellent Insights has segmented the global activated carbon powders market based on type, application and region:

Activated Carbon Powders Market Segment by Type:

• Physical Method Activated Carbon Powders

• Chemical Method Activated Carbon Powders

Activated Carbon Powders Market Segment by Application:

• Chemical Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Food Industry

• Other Industries

Activated Carbon Powders Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

o Nordic Countries

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Southeast Asia

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

