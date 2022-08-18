Only 38% of technology companies have a net-zero commitment

CEO Yogesh Shah

iResearch Services' new How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report surveyed 550 leaders from around the world

LONDON, UK, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fewer than four in 10 technology companies around the world have a formal net-zero commitment in place.

Yogesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of top thought leadership specialist, iResearch Services, says, “A commitment to Net Zero is a convincing indicator of a company's determination to execute sustainability practices.

“Confederation of British Industry head Tony Danker believes businesses can deliver a net-zero world, no matter what politicians decide at climate change conferences, saying ‘This job is on us.’

“The economic and energy fall-out from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may have discouraged or slowed companies from following through on net-zero plans and promises, but it is estimated that more than 5,000 businesses around the world have made carbon-neutral commitments.”

The research finds that business leaders in Australia lead the net-zero commitments, with half of their companies, followed by 44% in the UK, China and Italy.

The How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report covers important issues around sustainability in the tech sector, including how sustainability policies encourage employees to join companies and be more committed to them and how different company roles perceive sustainability in their organisations.

