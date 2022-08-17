Submit Release
ConveyMED announces new partnership with Omni Health Media for an exclusive CancerConnect Medical Podcast Channel

MEMPHIS, TN, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConveyMED, a division of Convey Pro, Inc. today announced a new partnership with Omni Health Media for the creation of a “CancerConnect Podcast” channel. This medical podcast channel, which will be available exclusively on the ConveyMED App, will feature lectures and case studies from industry leading Oncologists discussing the latest advancements in Oncology diagnostics and treatments.

“Dr. Charles Weaver is a forward-thinking educator whose meeting format features short, impactful lectures by leading Oncologists, followed immediately by Case Studies to help the listener apply the information into real-world scenarios,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO of ConveyMED. “This is exactly the educational format the 'mobile generation' is seeking, and perfect for the ConveyMED platform. 'CancerConnect Podcast' is a major advancement for our library of Oncology educational podcasts.”

"We are pleased to make our CancerConnect content available on ConveyMED,” said Dr. Charles Weaver, CEO of OmniHealth Media. “Their mobile education platform allows us to seamlessly transition our meeting content into podcast format, enabling us to grow our audience without sacrificing any of the educational experience.”

In this partnership, CancerConnect will be able to extend its audience beyond the traditional live program to healthcare providers who are podcast enthusiasts. Additionally, CancerConnect will be able to enhance the audio learning experience by leveraging the ConveyMED capabilities such as accompanying images and links to videos, which are not found on open podcast platforms. ConveyMED will be able to add to its library of exclusive Oncology educational podcasts and listeners on its platform.

About ConveyMED: ConveyMED is Medical Education for the Mobile Generation. We exist to bring educators and professional learners together on a podcast platform built for continuing education and provide them with the most robust podcast learning experience possible.

About CancerConnect: CancerConnect combines original content and news with expert doctor commentary from leading health providers with editor curated content from the web to ensure our users have access to the most relevant and thorough educational content available to support their decision making. By combining information with a social community CancerConnect provides cancer patients and their caregivers a unique destination to seek information, support, and inspiration.

ConveyMED: Podcast Medical Education for Healthcare Professionals

