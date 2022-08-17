Veterans ASCEND expands mission under The ASCEND Collective
Inclusive AI-Talent sourcing platform advancing into Advocacy and OutreachSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, a nation-wide Military Talent sourcing platform, announced today it will be a member of The ASCEND Collective, a newly established non-profit. Comprised of three branches: (1) Veterans ASCEND, dedicated to Veterans, Military Spouses and Veterans Spouses, (2) Ability ASCEND, dedicated to people with disabilities, and (3) Mission 2 ASCEND, dedicated to Justice-involved persons. The ASCEND Collective will oversee the representation and advocacy of these underserved communities.
Bruce Thompson has been named as the Executive Director of The ASCEND Collective, bringing his knowledge and experience from his vast experience spanning his Marine Corps career, up through his continuous involvement in various Veterans Service Organizations and his burgeoning social media influencing. Each branch will eventually name a director, who along with Mr. Thompson, will create strategic partnerships that will positively impact the personal success of the individuals served through these communities, and the collective awareness of the communities themselves.
“The ASCEND Collective is going to open doors for those in underserved communities. Everyone deserves to have a rewarding career and the quality of life that comes with it. Let's change the World!” says Bruce Thompson, Executive Director.
Since 2018, Veterans ASCEND has been a beacon of hope for the Military Community. Veterans ASCEND is looking forward to The ASCEND Collective eliminating the struggles marginalized communities face when searching for a career and bring about transformational talent strategies that lead to inclusive hiring.
“The struggle to find skilled talent is real for employers. Yet there are untapped talent pools who want to work, who want gainful employment but are being filtered out and overlooked.” says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. “Veterans ASCEND is proud to now be one of the pillars of advocacy in The ASCEND Collective, creating impactful change.”
Veterans ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management.
