Global Metal Manufacturing Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022”, the metal manufacturing market size is expected to grow from $3.02 trillion in 2021 to $3.42 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global metal manufacturing market size is expected to grow to $4.54 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Key Trends In The Metal Manufacturing Market

According to the metal manufacturing market analysis, industrial robotics is gaining traction among companies in the metals industry. This is mainly because industrial robotics aids companies in reducing labour costs, improving workplace safety, and driving productivity and efficiency. Industrial robots have widespread applications in the metals industry performing tasks such as material handling, arc welding, spot welding, cutting, and press tending. According to a KPMG report, 42% of executives of global metals companies are willing to invest significantly in robotics. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

Overview Of The Metal Manufacturing Market

The metals manufacturing market consists of sales of metals by entities ((organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate iron and steel foundries, iron and steel mills, and/or ferroalloy manufacturing businesses, and/or entities that undertake alumina and aluminium production and processing.

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Iron and Steel Mills and Ferroalloy Manufacturing, Nonferrous Metal Production and Processing, Alumina and Aluminum Production and Processing, Foundries, Steel Product Manufacturing

• By Metal Type: Aluminum, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cadmium, Cerium, Chromium, Cobalt, Others

• By End-User: Construction, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global metal manufacturing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arcelor Mittal, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE, and TATA Steel Group.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Metal Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of metal manufacturing global market. The market report analyzes metal manufacturing global market size, metal manufacturing global market growth drivers, metal manufacturing global market segments, metal manufacturing global market major players, metal manufacturing global market growth across geographies, and metal manufacturing global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

