Weaving Evocative and Sublime Stories with Hip Hop- Up-and-Coming Artist Lette Weaver Drops Breathtaking New Single
Lette Weaver delivers yet again with melodic beats and invigorating vocals that will take audiences by surprise in her most ambitious track yetHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking into the music world with a bold statement, flair, and empowered by originality and authenticity, Lette Weaver’s new single is all set to drop for audiences on August 19th, 2022. With clever, crafted lyricism, sublime melodies and striking vocals, the dynamic artist enchants audiences with her musical talents.
The new single features producer BizzieMade from Atlanta, Georgia who created the infectious beats on the track. Rising talent, Bambino, better known as Babyo, from Houston, Texas has sound engineered and mastered the track, while Lette Weaver showcases her ingenuity with song writing. An inventive storyteller, Lette Weaver’s music encourages listeners to feel the vibes and experience a piece of her life through her original craft.
Breathing life into emotions through tracks such as “Toxic”, Lette Weaver focuses on the vitality of being able to admit her own truths when it comes to women and relationships. She affirms that the first step to resolving your problems is to admit you have them in the first place- a recurring idea in the new single, “Toxic”.
Inspired by the art of Kevin Gates, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Outkast, the late Mo3, Lil Wayne, Brandy, Nas, and other groundbreaking artists of today, Lette Weaver plans to finish working on her EP project within the next three months. Her enduring mantra remains creating songs that are not limited by anything but the limits of her own creativity.
A strong, courageous, and independent woman with the story telling skills to paint her own truths, Lette Weaver’s music enunciates a sound that is multi-layered and complex with all the elements one looks out for in an up-and-coming force.
With the single and music video, ‘Hold It In” swiftly rising through ranks into the spotlight, and her new single ‘Toxic’ all set to capture audiences, Lette Weaver is establishing an awe-inspiring presence in the Hip Hop and entertainment world.
Houston has long been at the beating heart of America’s Hip-Hop community and black culture, and taking her place alongside some of its legendary artists and entrepreneurs is Lette Weaver. A seasoned and skilled singer-songwriter, Lette Weaver is making all the right moves with a sound that is characteristic, unique, and profound.
An artist always has that genesis or spark of invention that weaves a constant narrative throughout their childhood. Writing and creating lyrics from a young age in the streets of Atlanta, and being fascinated by the interplay between rhymes and song, Lette Weaver soon made her way into the recording studio to ink a new musical journey.Releasing her brilliant debut in 2021, the independent recording artist lit up the airwaves with her single ‘Movin’, which was followed up by equally impressive record- ‘No Titles’.
