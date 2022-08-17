5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Real-World Evidence & Life Sciences Analytics Conference - Growing Impact of RWD & RWE
EINPresswire.com/ -- The role of Real World Data (RWD) within the drug development lifecycle has been progressively increasing due to our expanding arsenal of technology required for big data filtration & analytics.
The rise in adoption of smart devices & wearables have also widened the available set of datapoints which can be assessed to better understand the benefits and potential risks associated with medical products, drugs & therapies.
The 5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE & LIFE SCIENCES ANALYTICS CONFERENCE scheduled for the 20th-21st of October 2022 in BOSTON, USA shall convene leading researchers, analysts, medical directors, global heads & imminent CXOs who have witnessed the immense growth in importance of RWD and its subsequent transition into actionable Real World Evidence (RWE).
RWE is being utilized today not only in drug development but post approval market surveillance, understanding the pros and cons of specific treatments to assist precision medicine, fill in demographic blind spots which inherently exist in clinical trials and also as a comparative tool for standard of medical care & hospital facilities.
The 2-day conference provides a great opportunity to gauge the pulse of the industry. Imbibe invaluable insights through intricately crafted presentations by industry leaders &!
GLIMPSE OF THE TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED
• Regulatory view around data quality & data standards.
• Leveraging RWE to improve market access.
• The adoption & role of AI & ML in clinical trials.
• The expanded role of Real World Evidence for Digital Health.
• Panel Discussion on lessons learned from the recent results of the FDA’s
• Pilot program RCT DUPLICATE.
• Real-World Data & Advanced Analytics.
• RWE to inform decision making process in rare diseases where there is lack of evidence.
INTRODUCING THE ESTEEMED PANEL OF SPEAKERS
• CHARLES MAKIN, Global Head, Real World Evidence Strategy, BIOGEN
• JOEL IFF, Senior Director Global Market Access, SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, USA
• MELVA COVINGTON, Senior Vice President, Research and Patient Outcomes, CURIO DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS
• NNEKA ONWUDIWE, Former PRO/PE Regulatory Review Officer, FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
• HUAN HUANG, Director, HEOR, G1 THERAPEUTICS, INC.
• JENNIFER WEBSTER, Senior Director, Precision Medicine RWE Lead, PFIZER
• ERIC SARPONG, Director, Real-World Data Analytics and Innovation, Centre for Observation and Real-World Evidence (CORE), MERCK
• ALEX MUTEBI, Director, Centre for Outcomes Research, Real World Evidence and Epidemiology (CORE), GENMAB
• NATHAN HILL, Director, Real World Evidence Strategy and Innovations, BMS
